Millionaire Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and creator of the "Blueprint" project who is dedicated to reversing the ageing process, is currently in Mumbai. The American millionaire was at Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in Mumbai on Tuesday. The purpose of the entrepreneur's visit to India is to promote his book 'Don't Die' which is also a motto he lives by.

Ambanis host US Millionaire Bryan Johnson at Antilia

The tech mogul, known for his groundbreaking approach to longevity, took to his social media and shared glimpses of his meet and greet with Ambanis at Antilia.

In the photos shared by Bryan, he is seen posing with Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani. Bryan captioned the pictures, "Great hanging with the Ambani family today."

Another story shared by Bryan Johnson showed a relaxed and candid moment with Shloka Mehta, and Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law was seen giving him a gift.

However, to everyone's surprise, Sonam Kapoor and Tanmay Bhatt were also present at Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. They also met the tech mogul.

Several pictures of Sonam and Bryan engrossed in chit-chat have gone viral.

Netizens weren't happy with Bryan meeting Sonam Kapoor and Tanmay Bhatt. They flocked to Bryan Johnson's social media and suggested he could have selected better celebs to meet.

On Sunday evening, Johnson took part in a more intimate gathering at Soho House in Mumbai. He met with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat. Despite receiving over 1,100 applications for the event, only 50 lucky individuals were selected to attend. Reflecting on the exclusive nature of the gathering, Johnson shared on social media, "Last night at Soho House with @deepigoyal, who built @zomato into one of the most successful companies in India. There were over 1,100 applications for 50 seats. Sad to miss so many of you."

During his first trip to India, Bryan Johnson said that he brought six days' worth of food with him as he is extremely careful about his diet. Taking to Instagram, he shared his diet prepared through the blueprint program and it includes blueberry nut mix, lentils, pea soup and super shrooms. "You can hate me, make fun of me, call me a grifter, just be sure to know what you're putting into your body," he wrote.