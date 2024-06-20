A shocking incident of violence unfolded at Kundanhalli Gate on Monday evening, leaving three individuals, including a young boy, severely injured. The incident, witnessed by several bystanders, has sparked outrage and demands for immediate action against the perpetrators.

The chaotic scene began around 8 p.m. when two men, believed to be in their mid-20s, were seen viciously beating a boy, aged between 12 and 14, in the middle of the road. The boy, dressed in school attire and carrying a tuition bag, was seen pleading for mercy, touching the feet of his attackers and begging, "mai aapke pai lagta hu, please leave me" (I'm begging/touching your feet, please spare me). Despite his desperate pleas, the assailants continued their brutal assault, a first-hand report by a Redditor shared online.

A witness, who attempted to intervene, described the attackers as being relentless and aggressive. "They were abusing him in Kannada," the witness said, "and my limited knowledge of the language made it difficult to communicate." Realizing the severity of the situation, the witness sought help from a nearby traffic police officer. However, even the police officer was overpowered and eventually left the scene.

As the violence escalated, two men, possibly the boy's older brothers, arrived and tried to confront the attackers. This intervention only intensified the situation, with the attackers turning their aggression towards the two men. The witness managed to pull the young boy away from the fray, noting that the child was visibly shaken and holding his head, where he had been repeatedly kicked.

Shortly thereafter, a group of 8-10 men arrived on motorcycles, responding to a call from one of the initial attackers. For the next 30-40 minutes, they brutally beat the two men who had come to the boy's aid. Witnesses reported seeing the attackers use any available objects as weapons, including a cold drink bottle that was smashed over one man's head. Both men were left severely injured, with one suffering blackened eyes and bleeding cheeks, and the other with a bleeding head and multiple bruises.

Where's the police?

Despite calls to the police, authorities arrived at the scene an hour later, by which time the violence had subsided. When police finally arrived, the initial two attackers were still present but now surrounded by officers.

The police have launched an investigation into the assault, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved. International Business Times has reached out to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's office for a statement.

As Bengaluru grapples with this violent incident, the call for justice resonates strongly, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and quicker response times from law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.