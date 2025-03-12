BRS condemns arrest of two women journalists

The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana has condemned the alleged arrest of two women journalists in Hyderabad.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader Harish Rao and MLC K. Kavitha condemned the arrests of Revathi and Tanvi Yadav and demanded their immediate release.

Rama Rao took to 'X' to ask top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if this was his 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'.

"Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt. Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech Mr. Gandhi," posted the BRS leader.

Rama Rao said that the arrest of Revathi from her house at 5 a.m. proves emergency-like rule in Telangana.

The BRS leader said the arrest of journalists who posted a video of a farmer expressing the hardships he faces under the current government is the height of this government's autocratic rule.

"There is no freedom of the media under public rule! Is this the constitutional rule that Rahul Gandhi is talking about? The Revanth Reddy government should immediately stop these attacks and illegal cases against media and social media voices to cover up government failures," he wrote.

Condemning the arrest of women journalists, former minister Harish Rao asked if there was democracy or dictatorship in Telangana. He said the Revanth Reddy government responds to questions with arrests.

"The illegal arrest of senior journalist at 5 am today exposes how insecure and cowardly this government has become. I strongly condemn this shameful attempt to silence voices and suppress Press freedom," posted Harish Rao.

The families of the two women journalists were worried about their whereabouts as the police have not yet confirmed the arrests.

They demanded that the police immediately reveal the details about their arrest and the allegations against them.

(With inputs from IANS)