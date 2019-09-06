Kalabhavan Shajohn's Malayalam movie Brother's Day starring Prithviraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, Madonna Sebastian, Miya and Prasanna has got positive review and rating from the audience.

Brother's Day is a family thriller film. Kalabhavan Shajohn, who is making his directorial debut, has written a script for this movie, which is produced by Listin Stephen under his banner Magic Frames. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.45 hours.

Brother's Day story: Along with Joy and Munna, Ronnie (Prithviraj) runs a hotel and catering service in Fort Kochi. One day, he meets an unexpected guest Chandy (Vijayaraghavan) and they become very close. After hiding his identity for some time, Chandy discloses his identity and introduces his daughter Santa. When Santa meets Robin, a lot of unexpected events follow and this form the crux of the film.

Performances: Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered superb performance, which is the highlight of Brother's Day. Prasanna. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, Madonna Sebastian, Miya, Aima Rosmy Sebastian, Vijayaraghavan and Kottayam Nazir have done their best and they are also among the attractions of the film, says the audience.

Brother's Day movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's response.

Forum Keralam (FK) @Forumkeralam1