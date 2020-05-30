Although the news of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's breakup has been the talk of the town, the two have not yet released official statements. However, Cole's twin brother, Dylan shared some insights from the actor's life to give fans a sneak-peek into his life after the breakup.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dylan revealed that Cole has been living with fellow Riverdale actor, KJ Apa. Dylan said, "I mean, he's living. He and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles. So, they're isolating together."

Cole Sprouse Instagram

He further said, "I've heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they're just lifting weights and eating cheese…I think that's what they do."

Talking about how Cole is doing, Dylan revealed, "[Cole's] good. He's getting healthy, he's relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life."

It was earlier revealed that Cole and Lili broke up before the lockdown started. So, it seems like the 'bro bonding' is doing Cole some good. It is still not confirmed if the Riverdale couple has indeed broken up or if Cole is now seeing model, Kaia Gerber. However, all parties have been mum on the subject.

Lili Reinhart Instagram

It was fellow actor Skeet Ulrich (who plays Cole's father on Riverdale) who had indirectly confirmed their break up. In a live Instagram, Ulrich and girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin had emphasised on the word 'were' while talking about Cole and Lili.

Ulrich had said, "I think they were a very cute couple." Irwin had further added, "They were a very cute couple. They're both beautiful people."

While Brother Cole quarantines, Dylan himself is gearing up for the release of his new comic book series, Sun Eater.