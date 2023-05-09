In order to battle the deep-rooted stigma of period blood, we first need to fight off the ignorance surrounding menstruation. In Maharashtra's Thane, a 30-year-old man kills his 12-year-old sister after she gets her first period. Reason? He mistakes her period blood for a sexual relationship with someone.

As per police officials, the girl started her menarche just a few days before and had no knowledge of menstruation and didn't know she had gotten her first period.

After noticing a blood stain on her dress, the accused got suspicious and questioned the girl. The accused, who works as a security guard, alleged that she might be bleeding from her first intercourse. The girl, who was living with her brother and sister-in-law, could not explain why she was bleeding since she herself had no knowledge of menstruation.

Yet another inhuman crime

The accused got furious after his sister could not explain her position and burned her mouth, back and other parts of the body with tongs. The girl, when taken to the hospital, was declared brought dead. The accused has been arrested and charged with Section 302 under the Indian Penal Code at Ulhasnagar Police Station.

Whom to blame?

Apart from the post-mortem of the victim's body, it's the social system that needs an autopsy. Lack of menstrual awareness at so many levels can either be put down to a lack of education or the taboos, which prevent any frank discussion on the natural phenomenon.

A few forums on social media rightfully questioned, echoing the thoughts of many, "How is it possible that the married brother, living with his wife, did not know about menstruation?" Many remarked as to how unfortunate it was that the 12-year-old child was never educated about periods neither through her school curriculum nor by her sister-in-law."