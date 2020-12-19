Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is the man of the hour, and the talented actor has become a social media star all thanks to his ardent and loyal fans Sidhearts. Over the years Sidharth has entertained us with his acting prowess on TV and films and is all set to make his great grand wed debut with Alt Balaji and Zee 5's upcoming show Broken with Beautiful 3.

Sidharth Shukla shares prep pics with a hilarious caption

While fans are sharing BTS of the shoot, the actor has shared two candid working stills from the set of BB3 where he is seen dressed in a grey tee with denim looking dapper as ever. Looking at the pics, we can make out that he is totally into the skin of the character and is memorising his lines. Sid's priceless expressions will make you stop and stare at him.

We can't deny the fact that Sid's a powerful actor, but his sense of rumour will surely crack you up. Sidharth captioned the pics on social media with a hilarious caption that read, "I thought I was becoming an actor to escape studies....par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai .... and the internet had a meltdown right there!

Well, in no time, Sid's pictures took to storm on social media, fans from all across the world had a wonderful visual treat.

Check out some of his latest pics below:

Sidhearts are drolling over Sidharth's new pics, and so are we!!

A Perfect And Intense Webseries In Making. @sidharth_shukla Looks Splendid Just Waiting To Get Some Glimps Of Him As Agastya . #SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 — Pandor Arun | ?? (@Pandor_Arun) December 18, 2020

The Name “Agastya” will run like blood in our veins as #SidharthShukla will raise the bar of #BrokenButBeautiful3 to enormous heights & We all gonna witness this wonderful journey of #Agastya Where Actor @sidharth_shukla gonna make us fall in love with him Again for Sure....?? pic.twitter.com/mlDrlZf0dW — Kamal Samarjit (@kamal_samarjit) December 18, 2020

What is Sidharth's role in Broken But Beautiful 3?

Sidharth Shukla plays the role of Agastya, a theatre director. He is scouting for faces for his new play and bumps into Rumi. Newbie Sonia Rathee is playing the role of Rumi. He is against the idea of falling in love due to a bad past. But as fate has it, Rumi reignites the flame in him, and he discovers love all over again.

Sidharth in a lean look

Sidharth Shukla has lost a lot of weight for the role and is working on a lean frame. Recently his look from the show went viral on social media. The actor was seen sporting a tattoo and was seen in a title neck white tee and denim.

Several fan clubs have shared pictures of Sidharth Shukla from the sets of Broken But Beautiful.

Let's take a look at the pictures below:

The trailer makes us fall in love with Agastya's character a lot more!

Earlier this month, Sidharth Shukla broke the internet when he shared the teaser of BB3 on his social media. The actor wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning, and this one is close to all our. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begin soon."

Comment below and let us know, which is your favourite pic of Sidharth!!