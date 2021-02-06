Television heartthrob and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has become an internet sensation. The charming and dapper persona never fails to trend on social media, thanks to his fans clubs Sidnaaz and Sidhearts. The actor is all set to make his digital debut with Alt Balaji's popular web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

The new leading duo roped in for the third instalment of BB3 is Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and newbie Sonia Rathee. The makers never fail to share BTS from the sets of Broken and Beautiful.

New still of Sidharth lovingly gazing into Sonia's eyes is unmissable.

A few hours ago, ALTBalaji dropped a few BTS (behind the scene) photos of Sidharth and Sonia as Agastya and Rumi.

The two are seen in a serious conversation in the BTS still. Posting the updates, Alt Balaji wrote, "We bet you cannot ignore these behind the scene stills of your favourite Agastya and Rumi from #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3. Get ready for the broken hearts to mend us all with their beautiful love story! #BrokenButBeautiful season 3, streaming soon on #ALTBalaji."

In a few pictures, Sidharth and Sonia are gazing into each other's eyes lovingly.

In fact, ace producer Sarita Tanwar has constantly been giving us a sneak peek from the sets of BB3.

Ever since the first look of Sidharth and Sonai's BTS from the sets was unveiled, fans have been in awe of their chemistry and are trending #AgMi across social media platforms.

Fans react:

For the unversed, Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla is currently busy shooting for Broken But Beautiful season 3. Sidharth is seen essaying the role of a director Agastya. While actor Ankur Rathee's sister Sonia Rathee will be seen as Rumi.

Earlier, Sidharth announced playing the character Agastya. He shared the teaser where he is seen humming the theme song of the show. Now, some behind-the-scene photos of Sidharth and Sonia went viral on social media.

We certainly can't wait for the trailer of Sidharth and Sonia's Broken But Beautiful season 3.