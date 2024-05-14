Accelerating the pace of work on improving road connectivity in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the Border Road Organization on Tuesday achieved a major milestone by conducting the "breakthrough ceremony of the Sungal tunnel on the strategically important Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway.

Out of a total of four tunnels on this highway, which widening of the track has been going on, breakthrough ceremonies of three of the tunnels have been conducted so far.

"Breakthrough ceremonies of 2.60 kilometres Kandi tunnel, 700 metres long Naushara tunnel, and 2.79 kilometres Sungal tunnel have been conducted", DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan told media persons after the breakthrough ceremony. He, however, said that work on the last 1.1 kilometre BhimberGali tunnel is going on.

The Border Road Organization on Tuesday achieved another milestone as the breakthrough ceremony of the Sungal Tunnel was held today. The tunnel spanning an impressive 2790 meters is a crucial link connecting historic Akhnoor and the border district of Poonch.

DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan reviewed the breakthrough ceremony, which signifies a major breakthrough in the construction activity of the tunnel. The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the national highway.

During his address, DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan mentioned that BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu-Poonch region.

"The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years", he said.

Widening of the highway will enhance defence preparedness on LoC

As this region is connected with the Line of Control (LoC) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said that Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway is strategically very important as far as defence preparedness is concerned.

"Completion of this 200-kilometre not only helps in enhancing defence preparedness but also facilitates socio-economic growth of the inhabitants of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch", he said.

"On being asked about defence infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC), the DGBR mentioned that the development of defence infrastructure is a continuous process and Border Roads Organisation is committed toward the strengthening of defence infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).

BRO and Project Sampark are steadfast in their commitment to create, connect, care for, and save the lives of the citizens of its area responsibility.

It believes in the adage "Roads Build Nation" and rededicated itself to the construction of border road infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress.

Earlier breakthrough ceremony of the Naushera tunnel was held on January 28.

Today was the second big breakthrough in the ongoing widening work on the "Golden Arc Road", known as Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway.

Earlier on January 28, this year Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had achieved a breakthrough by building the 700-meter-long Naushera tunnel on the same highway.

The tunnel spanning an impressive 700 meters is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

There are four major tunnels on this stretch viz Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel, and BhimberGali tunnel.

On November 25, 2023, the breakthrough of the Kandi tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch.

Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that the construction of the infrastructure project, part of national highway 144A connecting Akhnoor and Poonch, reached a significant milestone as the breakthrough ceremony for the Sungal Tunnel took place.

"The progress of the National Highway has been accelerated and the project is expected to be completed by 2026 before its specified time," the BRO said.

BRO said that Golden Arc Road is an old and highly strategic 200 Km stretch that connects the south Kashmir-Jammu region to the west of Jammu. It connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch.