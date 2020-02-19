Stormzy, Mabel and Lewis Capaldi emerged the big winners at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. This year's ceremony, which celebrated the event's 40th anniversary, was presented by Jack Whitehall.

Stormzy, took home Best Male Solo Artist, beating ex One-Directioner Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Mabel, daughter of Neneh Cherry, was the only UK female musician nominated in the gender-neutral categories and won Best Female Solo Artist while losing Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi

Performers included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, who sang new Bond theme No Time to Die in the track's live debut.

The music ceremony also paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

Here is the full list of winners below:

Male Solo Artist

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Mabel

Best Group

Foals

Best New Artist

Lewis Capaldi

Rising Star

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave-Psychodrama

International Male Solo Artist

Tyler, The Creator

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish