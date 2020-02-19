Stormzy
StormzyInstagram

Stormzy, Mabel and Lewis Capaldi emerged the big winners at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. This year's ceremony, which celebrated the event's 40th anniversary, was presented by Jack Whitehall.

Mabel
MabelInstagram

Stormzy, took home Best Male Solo Artist, beating ex One-Directioner Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Mabel, daughter of Neneh Cherry, was the only UK female musician nominated in the gender-neutral categories and won Best Female Solo Artist while losing Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi

How Black Panther changed superhero comics forever Close
How Black Panther changed superhero comics forever

Performers included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, who sang new Bond theme No Time to Die in the track's live debut.

The music ceremony also paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

Here is the full list of winners below:

Male Solo Artist
Stormzy

Female Solo Artist
Mabel

Best Group
Foals

Best New Artist
Lewis Capaldi

Rising Star
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"

Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave-Psychodrama

International Male Solo Artist
Tyler, The Creator

International Female Solo Artist
Billie Eilish