Stormzy, Mabel and Lewis Capaldi emerged the big winners at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. This year's ceremony, which celebrated the event's 40th anniversary, was presented by Jack Whitehall.
Stormzy, took home Best Male Solo Artist, beating ex One-Directioner Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.
playing small bars less than 3 years ago to headlining the O2 Arena in London!!? ⠀ ⠀ touring ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ has been the wildest 2 years! ending it with this show in case my second album flops ❤ x⠀ ⠀ ⏰?O2 priority 11AM weds ⠀ ⏰?pre-sale 11AM thurs
Mabel, daughter of Neneh Cherry, was the only UK female musician nominated in the gender-neutral categories and won Best Female Solo Artist while losing Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi
Performers included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, who sang new Bond theme No Time to Die in the track's live debut.
The music ceremony also paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.
Here is the full list of winners below:
Male Solo Artist
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Mabel
Best Group
Foals
Best New Artist
Lewis Capaldi
Rising Star
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave-Psychodrama
International Male Solo Artist
Tyler, The Creator
International Female Solo Artist
Billie Eilish