Love Island star Montana Brown who shot to fame with the reality show suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she turned up at the BRIT awards with the attire that apparently exposed the cheeks of her posterior by sucking up between them.

The reality star wore a nude coloured bodysuit with a sheer skirt and sleeves and turned up at the O2 arena turning everyone's head towards her rear. The see-through outfit revealed her thong-clad bottoms, as she walked down the red carpet. The star got an embarrassing wedge but it seemed that she didn't care as long as the cameras were flashing on her.

And also why would she feel embarrassed, the 22-year old star spends an entire summer wearing just bikinis showing off her fantastic figure on ITV.

The star's soft curls framed her face prettily as she opted for a classic makeup to enhance her features. She finished her look with a pair of silver strappy shoes along with some sparkly bracelets and jewellery for the event.

Before leaving the show, the star took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of her from the back of a cab exclaiming her excitement for the show. And post the award show, it seemed that Montana kept track of how other people reacted to her attire choice.

The star was quick to address that issue as she made another Instagram post, with a photo of her from the award show, and captioned, "what a night.... best dressed? Worst dressed? A lot of speculation but all I know is I had a bloody fantastic evening, I felt fabulous and it was such a pleasure to see some music legends perform and congratulations to all the winners. You all smashed it." The star further joked saying, "Maybe I'll wear something less see through next time... or maybe I won't."

Hope she is not joking, we say, dress however you feel like.