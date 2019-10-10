It has been a while since Britney Spears put out an album, but she has been keeping herself busy with work. However, the pop singer has taken a hiatus from work to focus on important things, like herself for starters. And we have to say, that focus seems to be paying off.

She may be on a hiatus in paradise, but that doesn't mean Britney Spears skips out on her workout routine.

Reportedly, the "Pretty Girls" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a yoga studio while in Maui on vacation.

Britney took the mirror selfie while stretching in a bikini and thigh-high white socks before admitting that her phone was out of icloud storage and she lost some studio footage.

'Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now !!! My trip to Maui was amazing, but I lost 7 hours of footage because my phone didn't have a back up plan. I was extremely upset ... I had 3 outside videos and 7 pics and hotel footage ... but anyhow ... I kept moving forward !!! Oh, and at night the studio had baby twinkle lights .. I preferred nights ... it was magical.'

Britney Spears has still got it. The singer looked stunning in the casual pic. As of now, Britney seems to be on an indefinite hiatus but that doesn't mean she will be sitting idle. Britney Spears is one of the most recognizable names in pop, and if she needs a hiatus from work, she can take it. We have to say that she deserves a respite. You can check out the pic here: