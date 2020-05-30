Britney Spears has just dropped a new track for the first time in four years. The song 'Mood Ring' is actually a part of her 2016 album, Glory and has been produced by DJ Mustard. But it was only released in Japan and never made it to the US.

The 38-year-old singer dropped the song on Spotify and iTunes so fans could now listen to it. The release although of an older song will be the pop singer's first release in four years.

Britney shared the news on her Instagram account with the caption, "Repurposed this since we didn't use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️!!!! What was requested next is out now ✨ ….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud !!!!"

Her fans have been ecstatic with the news. One of them commented, "Yass Britney I love this song." Another one said, "@britneyspears putting #MoodRing on Spotify is what I've needed!!"

Interestingly, the album Glory was also trending as No. 1 on iTunes thanks to her fans. As a way to thank her fans, the singer also dropped a new cover art on May 8. She wore a golden monokini in the picture while lying on the desert. She shared the cover art on her Instagram account with a caption, "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen! Couldn't have done it without you all!"

Britney Spears Instagram

Talking about making more new albums, a source close to Britney revealed to Hollywood in April that, she "has no plans to make any new music anytime soon." The source further said, "Britney does share with those close to her that she would like to make a comeback in music one day again, but she's nowhere near that."