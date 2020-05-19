It looks like the quarantine has got Britney Spears in the mood to reveal a lot of things about herself. The singer reportedly opened up about her childhood, and feeling that she was an 'ugly duckling' before becoming an international superstar.

The fact that Britney Spears was insecure about her looks in her youth may be surprising. But it makes her more human. Even celebrities had their moments of self-doubt in their youth makes them more relatable.

Britney took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself sporting bangs. The singer reminisced about the last time she had bangs, which was in the third grade, when she felt like an 'ugly duckling.'

'I know I need bangs!!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?!' Spears began.

She added that all the beauty pageant girls did it but she never felt beauty pageants were her thing. She said that she had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling.'

The singer said that she also met with a modeling agency but she wasn't pretty enough. Which lead to her saying, 'Maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead"'

She went on to say that she tried it, and that, 'it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous!!!!'

She said that she thought she knew it didn't look good but she did it because she thought it made her cool and that she's pretty much had it like that ever since !!!!'

She concluded by saying that people choose different ways to protect themselves. When she pulls her bangs in front of her head she feels like she's protected. Almost like she's in 3rd grade again!!!'

Well, Britney Spears doesn't seem like quite the ugly duckling now. Her new snap and her walk down memory lane comes just after she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit album Oops I Did It Again.

Oops!... I Did It Again was her 2000 follow-up to her debut breakthrough album, 1999's ... Baby One More Time.

Britney Spears sure seems tonne taking the coronavirus quarantine in stride. Though she might be craving for a time before the pandemic as well.

Britney Spears has come a long way since third grade. She is one of the most famous names in pop music and has millions of fans all over he world. Bangs or no bangs. All we have to say is, you go girl.