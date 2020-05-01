Working out has been a go-to celeb mantra for dealing with the lockdown. Britney Spears as we all know is an avid fitness freak. She is always posting pictures from her workout routines and motivating her followers to get healthy and fit.

However, in a bizarre series of events, the Hollywood singer burned her gym. The 'Oops I Did It Again' star, took to Instagram to share the horrid news.

'Yippy hoorah! nobody got hurt'

Britney revealed that the gym got burnt accidentally. She said, "It was an accident ....but yes .... I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!.

She further added that she is safe and unhurt, "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!"

She also shared a video, where she can be seen saying, "I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."

As sad as this sounds, it seems like Britney may not be needing her gym after all. In another post, the singer revealed how she has lost a few pounds from being apart from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

She wrote I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago .... so basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime. I have actually lost weight from missing him... now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that's what missing someone can do.... who else is experiencing this ????!"

Here's sending her some love and prayers to help her get through the lockdown!