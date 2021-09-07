British producer Sam Reklaw talks of a joint venture with Bollywood.

What have you done so far and what was your profession before film?

I dropped out of high school when I was 15 and worked in many low-end jobs until I found what I wanted to do. My success comes from monetizing my hobbies, which gives me motivation. I currently run businesses in real estate, motorsport, and defense sectors.

You just finished shooting a horror movie in Turkey as an associate producer and actor. Why did you get involved?

I participated in the project primarily as an investor. But at the last moment, there was a need for an English actor, I took advantage of this opportunity. This was my first acting experience so I was keen to try. How hard could it be?

What was the hardest part of the filming?

I had a hard time because. The weather was atrocious and my translator/assistant was an interesting character but we somehow got by.

You landed on a connecting flight from Tokyo to Madrid via Istanbul and you missed the plane on purpose. So what impressed you the most in Istanbul? What did you like in Istanbul?

Yes, I missed my flight on purpose. But I have no regrets because I met a Turkish girl who showed me the best kebab in town. However, when I returned the following year she was long gone and the place shut down due to the pandemic.

You starred in the movie Shame. How do you evaluate yourself, regarding your first acting experience?

I deserve an award

As a movie buff, what would you like to say about acting and filmmaking in general?

The whole thing reminded me of being back at middle school

Why do you say so?

Because the amount of drama that happens behind the scenes would probably make a more interesting film than the film itself!

So, do you have any thoughts and offers to act in new movies from now on?

There is an interesting opportunity to film a drama in India with a European production company and part European and Indian cast. I cannot give more information about this project until it is finalized. So we could be coming to Bollywood.

What excites and makes you happy other than cinema?

Freedom makes me happy to do what I want when and where I want.