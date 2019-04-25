Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson's friendship goes beyond the sets of Avengers: Endgame. However, it took a while for Larson to recollect how she first met her co-star/friend. The two accomplished actresses shared a couch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they discussed a lot of things, including how they first met.

In a video shared by The Ellen Tube, Scarlett is seen jogging Brie's memory to the time when their paths first crossed. Surprised and slightly hurt by Larson's inability to remember how they first met, the actress asked her Endgame co-star, "You don't remember how we met?" To this, an uncertain Larson said, "I do. I thought you didn't..." Johansson then tried to test her memory by asking her if she remembers some of the details on how and where they met. Larson tried her best to find the right answer but sadly couldn't come up with anything better than "At dinner?"

As a form of jest, Scarlett claimed to be affected by Larson's lack of enthusiasm towards meeting her. She said, "Clearly it made an impression on me but somebody else didn't care." Brie Larson finally said, "I didn't even think about that because I just felt like I was basically a glorified extra and you were Scarlett Johansson." But Johansson responded with a broad smile, "I noticed you, Brie. I noticed you. You were not a glorified extra." For those who are unaware of how the two actresses first met, it was on the sets of Don Jon.

Back in 2013, Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson worked together in the romcom and even grabbed some food together and converse. Interestingly, while Scarlett Johansson remembers how she first met Brie Larson, the same cannot be said about Mark Ruffalo. Turns out Brie and Mark starred in 13 Going on 30 where she played one of the mean girls. However, it is not surprising that Ruffalo doesn't remember her as not many people even knew that she was in the film. At the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, Ruffalo found out that he and Brie go way back.

Avengers: Endgame is set to release on April 26. While the movie has already released in the United Kingdom and China, the rest of the world will watch all the heroes take on the purple Titan tomorrow. The film stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin and more.