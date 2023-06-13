In a bizarre turn of events, a bride-to-be in Delhi found herself at the centre of attention, not for her impending wedding, but for her daring scooter ride without a helmet.

The Delhi Police, in a creative approach to road safety, took to Twitter to share the video capturing this unconventional sight.

In the video, a woman clad in a bridal ensemble is seen joyfully zipping through the streets on her scooter, seemingly unaware of the potential risks. As if the sight of a bride on a scooter wasn't entertaining enough, the police added a catchy twist to the video by accompanying it with the peppy Bollywood song "Sajanji Vaari Vaari" from the film 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd'.

Truly a wedding procession like no other!

However, the hilarity of the situation quickly took a serious turn as the video progressed. The next frame revealed a challan, dated June 10, indicating that the unidentified woman had been fined Rs 6,000 for her reckless actions.

Apparently, not only was she riding without a helmet, she was also driving the scooter without a valid driver's licence -- double offense that landed her in financial trouble.

The Delhi Police accompanied the video with a warning: "Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe."

Since its release, the video has garnered a significant amount of attention, accumulating nearly 68.9K views and sparking a flurry of amused comments. Social media users couldn't help but appreciate the Delhi Police's unique approach to raising awareness about traffic rules.

Some even suggested that this unconventional bride should consider a career in stunt riding, given her fearless spirit and ability to captivate the audience.

"Just wondering.. how'd we know she was riding without a licence? Was she intercepted by the TP officer? Absolutely applaud by the action taken by DTP! But, still the question stands...," said a Twitter user.

"Now I am getting more content of entertainment from various police tweeter handles. Rather than from Indian cricket team," said another Twitter user.

(With inputs from IANS)