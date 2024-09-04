In an unfortunate incident, three children were killed when they got buried under the debris of a wall when it collapsed on them at a brick kiln located near village Jaspur in Haryana's Panchkula district on Wednesday, officials said.

The children who died were identified as seven-year-old Rafia, the daughter of Mohd Shad, and four-year-old Jishan and two-year-old Ishan, both sons of Nawab.

The wall of the brick kiln collapsed apparently due to heavy rains. The police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their possession.

The bodies of the three children have been kept in a hospital at Raipur Rani for postmortem.

Grief-stricken family members and relatives were in tears after hearing the news of the death of their children. The children's parents had been working at the brick kiln for the last 14 years. They are from UP's Aligarh.

Family members said that the children were playing under the shed when suddenly the wall of the brick kiln collapsed under which 4 children were buried, out of which three died and one escaped with minor injuries.

Doctor Gaurav Prajapati said that when the children were brought to the hospital, two children had already died and one of them died during treatment.

Police are interrogating the brick kiln owners about the incident and have started an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)