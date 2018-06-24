Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday demanding a second referendum on Brexit. Protestors demanded that the British government give people a chance to say whether or not Britain exits the European Union next year.

Organised by several pro-European campaign groups, it was dubbed the 'Peoples Vote March'. As per organisers, if Parliament rejects any deal, then citizens should have a say in the final terms of Brexit. Britain is formally due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

Beginning in London's Central Pall Mall street, protestors marched up to the Parliament square. The Metropolitan Police were dispatched to check violence, and luckily there were no untoward incidents. While neither the police nor the Westminister Council could provide official numbers, BBC says there were tens of thousands of people at the rally, as well as a much smaller crowd as part of a pro-Brexit protest.

Some protestors were okay with Brexit, as long as the British government had the final deal voted by the public, others, however, wanted a second referendum on whether Brexit should take place or not.

As the government struggles to come to a deal with the European Union, the economy has already taken a hit. Britain is currently having the slowest growing economy in Europe, and several companies, lead by BMW and Airbus have threatened to pull out of Britain should Brexit come into force without any safeguards.

The British Chambers of Commerce last week pegged economic growth at 1.3 percent a year, the lowest since the financial crisis.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been pushing for Britain to remain in the single market for goods but has faced backlash not just from home but also from the EU. This is in line with her promise to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a key point of contention for the government.

Britain's options