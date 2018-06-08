Youtube's biggest comedy vloggers, Liza Koshy and David Dobrik are parting ways. Well, that looks like your daily dose of breakup scoop but what makes it unique is the way the couple chose to announce their breakup. The bloggers decided to go the digital way and posted an emotional video announcing their separation. And the video went viral ridiculously!

At the time of writing, the video has crossed 20 million views on the video sharing platform. In the video, the couple revealed that they have broken up six months ago and "wanted to be comfortable with it before making the news public."

Sprinkled with a mix of emotions like fun, laughter, tears and joy, the broadcast was one of the top trending videos on the sharing platform. "Guys Liza cheated on me," Dobrik jokingly began the video. The split has turned out to be a real shocker for fans as the duo has been uploading videos with each other frequently and there were no signs of breakup. Indeed, a couple of weeks ago, Dobrik surprised Koshy with a puppy and he even brought a monkey to please her.

Due to their busy schedule, the couple felt that they have moved distant which eventually resulted in a breakup. "Liza broke up with me because she felt like we've been kinda distant because we've just been so busy, period," Dobrik said. He further added, "As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling that on my side, too, but I just don't have the balls to kind of pull the trigger on that, and be like, 'Hey, we should take a little bit of a break.'"

The couple, however, assured their fans that they will still remain as best friends and will support each other when needed. "Breaking up is rough. But at least I get to go through it with my best friend," Koshy wrote on her Instagram account.

With this power couple announcing their breakup, it would be interesting to know how their individual careers are going to shape up. While fans have loved them as a couple, their popularity might be at risk if they end up on the wrong path.