Legendary West Indian former batsman Sir Everton Weekes suffered a heart attack in his native country of Barbados, the BBC reported. Weekes, who is best known as part of the famous three 'Ws' – Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Weekes – is 94 years old.

Playing in 48 Tests, he scored 4,455 runs and was part of that West Indian side which first showed the World the quality of West Indies cricket and their quality. What made this troika of Ws most impressive was the fact that all three members of it belonged to Barbados and came from the same region.

Till date, Sir Everton is the only batsman in the history of the game to record hundreds in five successive Tests – four of which he got on a tour of India. He made his debut in 1947-48 season and played for around a decade. BBC Sports further reported that his condition is presently stable.