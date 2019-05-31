West Indies captain Jason Holder has won the toss and decided to test Pakistan batsmen by putting them in to bat at Trent Bridge in the second game of the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. While Shannon Gabriel was unfit, Kemar Roach wasn't picked. Hence the bowling attack would be led by the captain Jason Holder himself and he will be assisted by young talent Oshane Thomas. Sheldon Cottrell also finds a place in the team and would provide the alternate left-arm angle.

Ashley Nurse is the sole frontline spinner in the team for Windies. Nicholas Pooran gets another chance to prove himself while Carlos Brathwaite, who hasn't done anything substantial since his famous four sixes in the 2016 World T20 Final also finds a place. IPL star Andre Russell provides another seam-bowling option while adding heft to the batting line-up. But in a crucial blow to the West Indies, injury ruled out opener Evin Lewis, hence, they have decided to persist with Shai Hope as an opener. Roach may have been dropped for lack of effect in the Ireland tri-series.

Pakistan have decided to drop Asif Ali and instead choose Imad Wasim. He will be a second frontline spin option alongside Shadab Khan who makes a comeback after injury. Both Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, not in the initial squad but brought in later have been picked, showing Pakistan's faith in experience. There is no Shaheen Afridi as Hasan Ali is the third seamer. How Pakistan's top order deals with the pressure and how the West Indian new ball bowlers fare may decide the outcome of the game.