Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo - Sajid Wajid passed away in the early hours on Monday (June 1). The 42-year old succumbed to heart attack and was reportedly affected by COVID-19 apart from battling heart and kidney-related ailments.

And now the latest report suggests that Wajid Khan's mother Razina has also been tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently admitted to Surana Sethia hospital in Mumbai where Wajid was hospitalised.

"Wajid's mother Razina had already contracted Coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for COVID-19 later," a source was quoted as saying by ABP News on the condition of anonymity.

The source further added, "Sajid-Wajid's mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after she came in contact with other Coronavirus patients at the hospital."

Wajid was buried at Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon. His brother Sajid Khan, his wife and children also paid their last respects. They were all wearing masks and gloves as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of coronavirus.