India sunk further in their semi-final match against New Zealand when Rishabh Pant, who was batting nicely and looking comparatively comfortable, threw his wicket away when he went for a slog sweep against Mitchell Santner and gave an easy catch to the man at deep midwicket.

This prompted India captain Virat Kohli to charge out of his dressing room and walk straight towards team coach Ravi Shastri and say something to him in a rather agitated manner. The commentators speculated whether he was talking about the batting order or just venting his spleen at the collapse of his team.

While Indian fans would be disappointed with the shot that Pant played, there has to be a lot of credit given to Santner as he had bowled a maiden first over and had bowled another three dot balls when Pant, feeling tied down, decided to try and break the shackles but got out.