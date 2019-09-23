India captain Virat Kohli has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and has been given an official warning by the match referee for an incident that occurred during the third and final T20I between India and South Africa at Bengaluru on September 22.

This particular incident took place during the Indian innings when, in the fifth over, while taking a run, the Indian captain ran into South African pacer Beuran Hendricks. Kohli pleaded guilty to the charges and thereby led to the conclusion of the matter without a formal hearing.

The skipper of the Indian team was charged with 'inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match" which invites sanctions under Article 2.12.

The 30-year old also received one more demerit point. As per the rules that were introduced in 2016, four demerit points results in a ban. Unfortunately for the world's leading batman, he already had two demerit points in his kitty. This puts him in a very precarious situation. One more demerit point and the Indian captain could face a one Test or two ODI ban.