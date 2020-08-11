Rahat Indori
The famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks. He was admitted on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Dr Vinod Bhandari at the Sri Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh confirmed the news to ANI.

On Sunday the 70-year-old had tweeted that he would be admitting himself to a hospital after testing COVID-positive. He was suffering from pneumonia. Dr Vinod Bhandari on Tuesday told ANI that he was suffering from 60% pneumonia. 

The poet has sadly passed away after suffering two heart attacks which proved fatal. Indori's son had told the media that the poet had also been ailing from heart disease. 

