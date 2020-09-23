Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday, two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 65 years old. Earlier this month, Angadi had confirmed his diagnosis and said that he was doing fine and taking the advice of doctors.

Angadi breathed his last in AIIMS Delhi. He is the second parliament member to have succumbed to Covid-19 from Karnataka. Karnataka MPs are visiting Angadi's residence to mourn the loss of BJP leader.

Suresh Angadi's COVID-19 diagnosis

Angadi tested positive for COVID-19 before the Lok Sabha session in September 2020, but was asymptomatic. He isolated himself but was later admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. Angadi was one of the prominent BJP leaders and held the realms of the Ministry of State for Railways at the time of his death.

Angadi was elected to Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2004, 2009, 2014 and in 2019.

This is a developing story...