On the re-opening of the Visa Application Centres, the UK's Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson took to Twitter, saying that the VACs in India will reopen from July 6 next month.

"Pleased to confirm some Visa Application Centres in India will reopen from 6 July. Customers will need an appointment and to comply with health measures. For further information see," read the British diplomat's tweet.

Thompson said that from July 6 UK Visas and Immigration is beginning a phased resumption of services and the Visa Application Centres in India will be open from the same date.

• Ahmedabad • Bengaluru (Global Tech Park) • Chandigarh • Chennai (see note below) • Cochin • Hyderabad • Jalandhar • Kolkata • Mumbai (South) • New Delhi • Pune

In a statement, the UK Visas and Immigration said, "Customers who were unable to attend an earlier appointment, will be able to log into their account to book a new appointment. Customers who have completed their application on GOV.UK, but didn't previously book an appointment at the Visa Application Centre, can do so from today."

"Customers who wish to visit Chennai Visa Application Centre should return to this page once the local lockdown is lifted, for information on when they will be able to book an appointment."

However, it was also confirmed that the remaining Visa Application Centres and Enrolment locations in India will not be open for some time now. "We will be contacting customers who had previously booked appointments at these centres to arrange for you to complete your application at a different location," read the statement.