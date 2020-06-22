Throwing some light on the re-opening of the Visa Application Centres, the British High Commission in India said that a limited number of VACs are opening for passport return from Monday, June 22.

Taking to Twitter, the UK in India wrote: "A limited number of VACs are opening for passport return from today. If your passport is in a VAC, and a decision made on your application, the VAC will get in touch directly to arrange collection – please wait for contact."

The tweet further stated that the authorities are working on the safety of staff and customers. "We are working on resuming wider visa services where local restrictions allow - further news to come. Health and safety of staff and customers remains the priority. Thank you for your patience," read the UK in India's tweet.

A few days back, UK's Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson also said that they are taking a "measured approach" towards reopening as the health and safety of the staff is their top priority. Thompson also said that the authorities are working on it, and will be releasing their plans shortly.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in India jumped to 4.25 lakh today as the country detected a spike of 14,821 infections in the past 24 hours. Now, active coronavirus cases in India stand as 174,387 while 237,196 people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have recovered till now.