In a shocking incident as VK Sasikala left from Bengaluru to Chennai, two cars carrying fireworks caught fire near Krishnagiri toll gate. They were waiting to welcome Sasikala.

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala returned to Chennai in a vehicle flaunting the AIADMK flag after completing her 14 days of home quarantine in Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Party cadre thronged the Tamil Nadu state border at Atebelle. According to sources, the leader will be staying at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in the T Nagar area of Chennai.

(To be updated)