The capital city of Tunisia was rocked by multiple explosions on Thursday. At least one casuality was reported after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a police car close to the French embassy in Tunis.

According to reports, the first bomb was targeted at a police car at Charles de Gaulle street in downtown Tunis, which is just 100 yards away from the French embassy. It is also close to the Palmarium shopping centre, which was targeted by a female suicide bomber in October 2018.

A second attack reportedly happened at the parking lot of the government anti-terrorism headquarters in Gorjeni. Four security guards were wounded in the blast here.

It is believed that several people have been killed and injured in the attacks. Emergency services have reached the spot and are conducting rescue operations. The security forces have suspended traffic at Habib Bourguiba Street.

It is not clear which outift is behind attack.

