A mass shooting in the city of Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima) in Bangkok has left many dead and the shooter is still at large. The gunman, identified as Jakraphanth Thomma is a Thai soldier who opened fire at a Buddhist temple and at a shopping centre in the city, killing at least 12 people and injuring many others.

According to BBC Thai, the gunman had attacked his commanding officer before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp. The soldier live-streamed the mass shooting on Facebook, but the video has been taken down by the social media giant and the account is suspended.

The footage from local media shows the shooter getting out his car in front of the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the Muang district and started firing at people. The suspect is assumed to be inside the building, holding people hostage. The police have warned people to stay at home.

This is a developing story...