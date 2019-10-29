At least 6-7 rounds were fired by suspected terrorists on the Indian Army and the CRPF at Drabgam in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, October 29. The terrorists have reportedly fled after shooting near the board exam centre.

However, no injuries have been reported at the time of filing the report. The CRPF and the local police were deployed to guard the centre where board exams for Class 10 were being held under a tight security arrangement.

The area has been cordoned off and security forces have launched a search operation. Additional forces have also been deployed due to security purposes.

The firing comes on a day when a delegation of the European parliamentary panel members are on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation here.

Terrorists hurl grenade

This is the third incident reported in the last three days. Yesterday, a grenade was hurled near a bus stand where at least 20 people were injured. On Saturday, at least four security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)