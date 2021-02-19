Terrorizing attempts in J&K continue to disrupt peace in the valley just a day after a group of 24 foreign envoys visited the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists attacked policemen deployed at Baghat chowk in Srinagar outskirts. In the unprovoked attack in Barzulla area of Srinagar district, two policemen were critically injured.

Two policemen critically injured after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Bagaat Barzulla



The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off while search for the terrorists who attacked the policemen continues.

J&K terrorist attacks

In a separate incident, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, while in a separate gun battle still underway a policeman was killed and a second injured in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

This week, a terrorist attack unfolded in Srinagar, critically injuring a hotel worker of Krishna Dhaba. Shortly after Muslim Janbaaz Force J&K terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

