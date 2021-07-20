As India prepares for the grand celebrations of Eid al-Adha, terrorists stop at nothing to disrupt the peace and harmony in J&K. A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday, wherein terrorists opened fire on the family of J&K cop, injuring the wife and daughter.

According to reports, the terrorists were targeting Sajad Ahmad Malik, a constable in J&K police, and a resident of Anantnag in South Kashmir. The cop's wife and children, identified as Naidha Jan and Madhiya, were injured in the shootout and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.