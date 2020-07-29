Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed that he along with his family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

In his tweet, the Baahubali director informed his fans that his tests have come out positive. However, they are all having no symptoms and are advised by the doctors to home quarantine themselves for the next few days.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," SS Rajamouli tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, he further added, "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma."

Last month, Rajamouli had cancelled the two-day trial shoot of upcoming film RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across Hyderabad. The movie is being made on a budget of Rs 450 crore and is based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Allison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Samuthirakani in important roles.