India will be chasing after their opponents, Sri Lanka, won the toss and decided to bat first. The Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that the pitch looks dry and may deteriorate in the second half, making chasing a target difficult, hence he has made this decision.

The big news from Indian side is the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami and the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. The exit of Chahal, though, officially described as a rest, may well be the result of him not having achieved the kind of success expected of him. Shami, on the other hand, has been picking a lot of wickets but has proved very expensive in the death overs.

Ravindra Jadeja comes into the team very late in the tournament but his consistency and accuracy makes him a valuable asset. Today's match will decide what will be the composition of India's bowling attack in the semis. It is very likely that Shami won't come back and one of Chahal and Jadeja would accompany Kuldeep.