South Africa have unveiled their 15-member squad for the Test series slated to take place in India later this year. With Hashim Amla having announced his retirement, an important spot has opened up in the team batting line-up. While no new top-order name, specifically picked to replace Amla, feature in the squad , there are three players who may get a chance to make their debut.

Anrich Nortje, the tearaway pacer who made his debut in limited-overs cricket earlier this year and who missed the World Cup due to an injury, has been picked for the team. Similarly, Rudi Second, a wicket-keeper batsman has also been selected in the squad. Since a tour of India is bound to involve a lot of spin, Proteas selectors have decided to give an opportunity to Senuran Muthusamy, a spinner who can also contribute with the bat.

The leading spin-bowler in the squad is Keshav Maharaj but he has two other spinners to work with. Apart from Muthusamy, Dane Piedt also finds a place in the 15-man unit.

Another interesting name is that of Zubayr Hamza. With one spot vacant in the top-order, Hamza could be the man to take possession of it. He and Second are going to have to fight it out for that position.

In the pace bowling attack, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi are the three main names with Nortje the new entrant. The three-match series will be played in October.