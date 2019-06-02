South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to put Bangladesh in to bat first for their second game of the ICC 2019 World Cup. The big loss for the Proteas is the absence of Hashim Amla who is out of the game due to the blow he suffered in the first game against England. David Miller has been brought into the team to replace him.

Another change in the Proteas side is the replacement of Dwaine Pretorius by Chris Morris. The presence of extra pacer reflects the disappointment the team probably felt after conceding a 300+ score against England.

For Bangladesh, the big relief was the fitness of their ace batsman Tamim Iqbal who was doubtful for the game. However, the Tigers are up against a team that is looking to get its campaign back on track after a big loss in the opening game of the tournament.