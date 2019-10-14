In what could be one of the most exciting developments in the history of Indian cricket, former captain of the national team Sourav Ganguly seems all set to take over the reins of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to news reports from various sources, there was strong opposition to the candidature of Brijesh Patel, who was the favourite to occupy this position. Patel is considered to have the backing of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, a controversial figure for his association with certain controversies in Indian Premier League.

However, Patel, who is the former secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), initially looked certain to become the new boss of BCCI. But his closeness to Srinivasan, according to a report of PTI, worried many people and led to a compromise where Dada would take the president's post while Patel would be IPL commissioner.

The former India captain is currently occupying the position of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

What's more, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah, is also likely to become the secretary of the board. On top of that, Arun Dhumal, son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and brother of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur is also set to take over as treasurer.

October 15 is the final date on which the nominations could be filed for contesting the elections. But with consensus candidates emerging for all positions, there would be no need for formal casting of the ballots.