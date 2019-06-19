Indian left handed opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he is not in a position to recover in time, sources told IANS. As reported by IANS the sources stated that the southpaw will take more than two weeks to recover so he has been ruled out of the biggest cricketing event on earth. "Dhawan has been ruled out. He is not in a position to take part in the World Cup," the source said.

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar had earlier said that the team management did not want to rule out injured opener Shikhar Dhawan and wanted to observe his progress. The prolific opener suffered the injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia. While the X-ray didn't show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a specialist for further assessment.

Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is already with the team as cover for Dhawan. He reached Manchester and joined the Indian team ahead of the clash against Pakistan.