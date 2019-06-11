In what is a massive setback to Virat Kohli-led Indian team, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remaining part of India's World Cup campaign, at least the next three weeks, due to a thumb injury. Dhawan had scored a brilliant century against Australia in men in blue's last game and has looked in superb form. He also has a superb record in ICC tournaments.

India have, till now, played just two matches in the World Cup and have seven more games remaining in the league round. With Dhawan out of the event, India will have to look for a different opening partner for Rohit Sharma. The most likely candidate is KL Rahul who has batted at no. 4 position so far in the event.

The injury to the left-hander also means that another spot will open up in India's batting order. There is a possibility of someone like Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik being brought into the middle order to fill the void. As Dhawan's replacement, Rishabh Pant or Ambati Rayudu may be sent to England. One things is certain, the loss of the Delhi-based opener is nearly impossible to make up for.