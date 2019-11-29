Updates:

PM Boris Johnson is reportedly on his way back to Number 10 from his constituency to receive further updates on the stabbing incident.

The police have requested people to use "common sense and restraint" with the footage.

As per Tfl Traffic update, "London Bridge remains closed in both directions between Fenchurch Street to the north and Southwark Street to the south. There are long delays in both directions on Tower Bridge Road and on Southwark Bridge Road." People are advised to use alternative routes.

Several videos from the scene are being circulated on Twitter. In one particular video, people are seen tackling the suspect before the police intervened.

Viewer discretion advised:

This is the moment police detained and shot a man on London Bridge pic.twitter.com/FFFdo42Ddk — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 29, 2019

The Met Police said that the circumstances relating the incident remain unclear but they are proceeding the investigation as though it is terror-related.

The London Bridge has been in chaos following a stabbing incident that left several people injured. The Metropolitan Police was called to the scene near the bridge and the suspect has been shot. People have been sharing updates from the scene on Twitter, while the Met police, London Ambulance Service shared updates on the social media platform.

According to station staff at Monument, five people have been injured in the attack, The Guardian reported. The London Bridge tube station has been closed off and no trains would be stopping there. Counter-terrorism officers are involved in the incident, Guardian's Vikram Dodd reported.

The UK Prime Minister's office and home secretary expressed their concern on Twitter.

"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019