Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal died in Chennai on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

He was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Saturday after he had his first attack.

The dosa king had surrendered in court last week was found guilty for the murder of an employee in 2001. The 72-year-old had orchestrated the murder of Prince Santhakumar to marry his wife based on an astrologer's advise.

The Madras High Court had sentenced Rajagopal and others to life imprisonment in 2009 but they were let out on bail. Rajagopal had challenged the High Court verdict.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited.)