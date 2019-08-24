Fire broke out at the Kochi residence of Indian cricketer Shathakumaran Sreesanth on Saturday, August 24 at around 2 AM in night time. Sreesanth wasn't at his home at the time but his wife and children were there along with two domestic helps.

Thankfully, none of them were hurt as the firefighters managed to rescue all in time. While the fire engulfed the hall and bedroom at the gound floor, all the members of the household were on the first floor. The information regarding the fire was conveyed to two nearby fire stations by the neighbours, as per reports in the media.

Sreesanth was in the news recently due to the BCCI reducing his ban for the spot-fixing scandal to seven years. Once a star of Indian cricket known for his leading role in India's first ever Test match victory in South Africa, in 2006, the right-arm pacer ended up getting caught in a sting operation by the Delhi police where he, allegedly, bowled no-balls as per an agreement with bookies.

However, the cricketer has continued to protest his innocence and even tried his hand at politics, fighting the 2016 Assembly elections in his state on a BJP ticket.