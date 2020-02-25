A Russian passenger has been arrested by the customs officials for trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 55.25 lakh. A thorough personal and baggage check of the passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi led to the recovery of the triangular gold brick.

As per a statement by the Delhi Customs department, the Russian pax arrived in India on February 24 from Istanbul. The Gold piece weighing 1,500 gms has been seized by the customs officials. The Twitter handle of the Delhi Airport Customs posted a video of how the officials uncovered the triangular gold piece which was hidden inside an iron.

Take a look at the video here:

Delhi Airport Customs seized 1 triangular shaped Gold piece weighing 1500 gms valued @ 55.25 Lakh from a Russian Pax who arrived on 24.02.2020 from Istanbul. Pax arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress @sneheshphilip @capt_ivane @remyanair4 pic.twitter.com/RMNdWNf24k — Delhi Customs (@Delhicustoms) February 25, 2020

"Delhi Airport Customs seized 1 triangular shaped gold piece weighing 1500 gms valued @ 55.25 Lakh from a Russian Pax who arrived on 24.02.2020 from Istanbul. Pax arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress," read the tweet by Delhi Customs department.

A similar incident transpired last week as well when the customs officials seized two gold bars worth Rs. 26.52 lakh at IGI Airport from two Indian women passengers.

The gold was concealed inside the rectum of the two women in paste form. They had flown back from Bangkok.