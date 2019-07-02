It seems like Rohit Sharma is being accompanied by Lady Luck in this World Cup. In the game against England, he was dropped in the very first over and went on to score a hundred. He gave another easy opportunity to Bangladesh early on in his innings against Bangladesh which, also, was dropped.

The culprit this time was Tamim Iqbal who had an easy chance at deep midwicket which he somehow contrived to drop. The top edge came about when Rohit tried to go for a pull shot against a delivery from Mustafizur. Tamim got comfortably under the ball and somehow it popped out of his hands. Considering that the Indian opener has already scored three hundreds in the tournament and has developed a voracious appetite for hundreds, this drop could come back to haunt Bangladesh later in the match. It's worth remembering that both in the last World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy, Rohit had scored a hundred against Bangladesh. Ominous signs for Tigers.