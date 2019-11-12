Hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra, President Ram Nath Kovind has imposed President's rule in the state after political parties -- BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- failed to stake claim to form the government.

Earlier, Governor Koshyari's office tweeted, "He is satisfied that the government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, (and therefore) has today submitted a report as contemplated by provision of Article 356 of the Constitution."

Article 356, commonly known as President's rule, deals with 'failure of constitutional machinery in the state'. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday also recommended President's rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the Assembly polls last month.

PM Modi chairs Union Cabinet meet

Sources said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met in Delhi this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena had moved the Supreme Court against the governor's recommendation for President's rule in Maharashtra, alleging that he acted in haste at the behest of the BJP. The Sena says the governor gave the BJP 48 hours but gave it only 24 hours to get support letters.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP emerged as the single largest party as it won 105 seats, and along with its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena was in a comfortable position to form the government. However, Shiv Sena with 56 members refused to join the BJP in forming a government, insisting on rotation of Chief Ministership.

