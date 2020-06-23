Jamia Millia Islamia University student Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi violence case, was granted bail on Tuesday, June 23, by the Delhi High Court. The pregnant Jamia University student was granted bail after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian grounds.

Safoora Zargar has also been asked to not leave the national capital and she will have to seek permission in this regard. Meanwhile, the High Court in Delhi has ordered the Jamia student to not get involved in any actions, which may thwart the probe into the Delhi riots case.

Safoora to remain in touch with Investigating Officer

Once in 15 days, Safoora will also have to remain in touch with an Investigating Officer on the phone, and also furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Safoora, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested on April 10 this year under an anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, over the riots that broke out in February during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The student of M.Phil at Jamia University is over 20 weeks pregnant. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on the bail application till today after a request was sought by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Mehta, representing the police, said she can be released on regular bail on humanitarian grounds but a decision had not been taken on the merits of the case and should not be made a precedent.

Zargar's bail plea, which said "the severity of her offence is in no manner mitigated by the fact of her pregnancy" was opposed by the Delhi Police on Monday.

The Delhi Police apprehended her of influencing people and bringing women and children to the streets in Jafrabad to cause riots.

The Delhi Police, in its statement opposing her bail, said a "clear and cogent case" had been made out against her.

The student's lawyer told the Delhi HC during arguments that she was in a fragile state and in a reasonably advanced stage of pregnancy.

On contracting coronavirus,

On the chances of contracting the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police said that she was kept in a separate cell. However, to support its case, the police said 39 deliveries had taken place in Delhi prisons in the last 10 years.